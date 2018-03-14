FIFA extends Del Nero ban during bribery investigation
ZURICH — Brazilian soccer confederation president Marco Polo Del Nero will remain suspended by FIFA for a further 45 days while he is under investigation for taking bribes.
FIFA says its file on Del Nero, who was previously suspended from soccer for 90 days, is now with ethics committee judges, who have formally opened their own proceedings.
The FIFA case against Del Nero is progressing more than two years after he was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its sprawling investigation of international soccer corruption. Del Nero has not been extradited to face charges of racketeering, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracies.
Though Del Nero resigned from the FIFA executive committee in 2015, he has continued to preside over the Brazilian confederation.
