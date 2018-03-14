FIFA lifts suspension of Pakistan soccer federation
ZURICH — FIFA has lifted the Pakistan soccer federation's suspension, which had been imposed in October because of outside interference by a court.
FIFA says the federation has this month "successfully taken back control" of its offices and accounts from a court-appointed administrator.
Pakistan teams and officials can resume taking part in international games and meetings, including voting for the 2026 World Cup host on June 13 in Moscow. The North American bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico is competing against Morocco.
Pakistan's men's national team has not played since 2015, according to FIFA's
Rules imposed by FIFA and its members prohibit outside influence on their independence.
