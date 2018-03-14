Giants paying big bucks to sign left tackle Nate Solder
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder.
The team and the former New England Patriots left tackle will finalize the deal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams are prohibited from announcing any deals until the end of the NFL's two-day negotiating period.
NFL Network reported the Giants will give Solder a four-year, $62 million deal.
The 29-year-old Solder was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency. He will be the NFL's highest-paid lineman.
Solder will probably take over at left tackle and 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers will be moved to the right side. The Giants still have work to do on the line, which was horrible last season.
