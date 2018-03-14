Greek soccer faces FIFA expulsion because of violence

ATHENS, Greece — A FIFA representative says Greece could be expelled from international soccer competitions because of widespread violence.

Herbert Huebel says a series of incidents, culminating with a gun-toting club owner running onto the field to protest a disallowed goal, are "to be very polite, unacceptable."

Huebel met with government and league officials in Athens on Wednesday following Sunday's incident in Thessaloniki at a league match between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens. The government has indefinitely suspended league play after PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis rushed onto the field when the referee disallowed the goal.