Greinke's start cut short because of groin tightness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona ace Zack Greinke's start against Cincinnati was cut short Wednesday after one inning because of right groin tightness.

Greinke had been scheduled to throw five innings. The 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner retired Ben Revere on a groundout, allowed Jesse Winkler's single, then struck out Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett.

Albert Suarez relieved to start the second.

Greinke was making his just second big league exhibition appearance this year. The 34-year-old right-hander pitched 1 2/3 innings against Milwaukee on Feb. 25, then made a pair of appearances in "B'' games.

RED SOX 2, TWINS 1

Chris Sale pitched five shutout innings of two-hit ball and struck out seven, lowering his ERA to 1.00. Mitch Moreland homered in the third off Tyler Duffey, who gave up two runs — one earned — and four hits in three innings. Mookie Betts, batting .130, singled and drove in a run. Miguel Sano doubled.

CARDINALS 3, ASTROS 1

Adam Wainwright allowed one run and four hits in five innings to outpitch Houston's Justin Verlander, who gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings. A day after his spring training debut, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer off Verlander. Carpenter had been sidelined by a back strain. Max Stassi doubled for the only extra-base hit off Wainwright.

MARLINS 5, METS 1

Dan Straily allowed four hits in five scoreless innings. Christhian Adames tripled and raised his batting average to .318. Miguel Rojas, Adames competition at shortstop, had two hits and his batting .226. Mets starter Steven Matz allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Adrian Gonzalez had two hits.

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 4

Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop off Chance Adams, who gave up five runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. Baltimore's Miguel Castro allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. Colby Rasmus doubled twice. Wade LeBlanc allowed one run and two hits in 1 1/3 innings for New York, and Erik Kratz homered.

BRAVES 5, PHILLIES 3

Atlanta's Julio Teheran allowed two runs and six hits, including Jorge Alfaro's homer, in six innings. Phillies starter Ben Lively gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. Preston Tucker doubled and hit his first home run. Fernando Abad got just one out, allowing two runs and two hits. He has a 135.00 ERA.

RAYS 9, PIRATES 3

Rays starter Yonny Chirinos struck out six over three innings, allowing one run and three hits. Micah Johnson homered, stole a base and scored twice. Ivan Nova gave up( three runs and six hits in five innings.

