Guangzhou Evergrande wins again in Asian Champions League
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Nemanja Gudelj and Alan Carvalho scored a goal each Wednesday to give big-spending Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande a 2-0 win over Jeju United in the Asian Champions League.
Guangzhou, a two-time champion of the tournament, now has eight points from four games in Group G.
In the other group match, Thai club Buriram drew 2-2 with Japanese team Cerezo Osaka. Both have five points.
The top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout stage.
Group E
Tianjin Quanjian 4, Jeonbuk Motors 2
Two-time champion Jeonbuk Motors dropped its first points of the tournament after losing to Chinese team Tianjin Quanjian 4-2.
Former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato scored the final goal for Tianjin.
Kitchee 1, Kashiwa Reysol 0
Cheng Chin Lung scored a late goal to give Hong Kong club Kitchee its first points after 1-0 win over Japanese team Kashiwa Reysol.
Kashiwa played most of the match with 10 men after Masashi Kamekawa was sent off with a red card.
