Hawks sign Antonius Cleveland to multiyear contract
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Antonius Cleveland to a multiyear contract.
Cleveland was signed to two consecutive 10-day contracts before earning the new deal for the Hawks.
Atlanta will need the backcourt depth after losing guard Kent Bazemore for the remainder of the season with a bone bruise in his right knee. Bazemore suffered the injury on Sunday against Chicago.
Cleveland (6-6, 195) played in 13 games with Dallas while on a two-way contract before he was waived on Dec. 19. He signed his first 10-day contract with Atlanta on Feb.22.
For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
