Jets give restricted free agent Quincy Enunwa 2nd-rd tender
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have tendered wide receiver Quincy Enunwa at the second-round level, worth $2.9 million.
Enunwa was a restricted free agent after missing last season with a bulging disk in his neck that required surgery. He had a breakout season in 2016, catching 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns.
The Jets also tendered safety and special teams standout Rontez Miles and offensive lineman Brent Qvale with the right of first refusal. That means New York can match another team's offer within five days and keep them, but receive no draft compensation if they let them go.
Tight end Neal Sterling was also given an original-round tender (seventh round).
New York also re-signed three exclusive rights free agents: safety Doug Middleton, fullback Lawrence Thomas and tight end Eric Tomlinson.
