Jets sign LB Avery Williamson to 3-year, $22 million deal
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed linebacker Avery Williamson to a three-year contract worth $22.5 million.
Williamson spent his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee and led the Titans in tackles in two of those years.
It appears the 26-year-old Williamson will be a replacement at inside linebacker for Demario Davis, who led the Jets in tackles last season with a career season but is 29 and a free agent.
Instead, New York went with the younger Williamson, who has 11
Williamson was a fifth-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2014 draft. He became a starter for the Titans early in his rookie season and became a consistent playmaker during his four years with the team.
