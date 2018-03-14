Marlins' Martin Prado to begin season on disabled list
MIAMI — The Marlins say third baseman Martin Prado will begin the season on the disabled list while he recovers from right knee surgery.
Hamstring and knee injuries limited Prado to 37 games last year, and while he has been working out, he has yet to play in spring training. Brian Anderson, who played in 25 games as a rookie last year and batted .262, is expected to start at third on opening day.
Prado, 34, is a career .291 hitter but hasn't played since July 17.
