Sports

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Boston 6 Carolina 4

Montreal 4 Dallas 2

Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 3 Winnipeg 1

Colorado 5 Minnesota 1

Calgary 1 Edmonton 0

Arizona 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

---

AHL

W-B/Scranton 5 Charlotte 2

Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

San Diego 2 San Antonio 1

---

NBA

Indiana 101 Philadelphia 98

Minnesota 116 Washington 111

Dallas 110 New York 97

Oklahoma City 119 Atlanta 107

Toronto 116 Brooklyn 102

L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 106

New Orleans 119 Charlotte 115

San Antonio 108 Orlando 72

Utah 110 Detroit 79

Cleveland 129 Phoenix 107

L.A. Lakers 112 Denver 103

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular