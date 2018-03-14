Panthers bring back 38-year-old Peppers for 1 more year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Julius Peppers isn't done playing football just yet.

The 38-year-old free agent re-signed with the Panthers Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year contract.

The deal is for $5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team does not release financial terms of contracts.

Peppers had contemplated retirement after the Panthers went 11-5 last season and made the playoffs as a wild card team. They lost to the New Orleans Saints in the first round.

However, like outside linebacker Thomas Davis and centre Ryan Kalil, Peppers will play for one more season.

Peppers is entering his 17th NFL season, including his 10th with the Panthers. A nine-time Pro bowl selection, he returned to Carolina last season and had a productive season with 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Peppers helps provide some depth at defensive end after starter Charles Johnson was released earlier this off-season .

Peppers' 154 1/2 sacks are the fourth-most in NFL history. He needs six sacks to pass Kevin Greene and move into third place on the NFL's all-time list.

The North Carolina native was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 draft by the Panthers following a successful college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He played his first eight seasons in Carolina before joining the Chicago Bears in 2010. He played four years there and three more for the Green Bay Packers before returning to Carolina last year.

Peppers has played in 250 career games, tied for seventh-most of any defensive player in NFL history and has played in 160 straight games, the second-longest of any defensive player.

He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

He leads all active players with 20 career fumble recoveries and ranks second in forced fumbles (49) in the NFL since 2002. His 11 career interceptions rank second all-time for defensive ends.

