Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Steele
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed Canadian defensive lineman Eddie Steele to a one-year contract Wednesday.
The six-foot-two, 280-pound Steele had 23 tackles and one sack in 18 regular-season games with Saskatchewan last season. He added a tackle in two playoff games.
Steele, 29, of Winnipeg, is entering his eighth CFL season having played previously with Edmonton and Hamilton. He has appeared in 108 career regular-season games and won a Grey Cup in 2015 with the Eskimos.
