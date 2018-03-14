Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
Boston 6 Carolina 4
Montreal 4 Dallas 2
Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4
Nashville 3 Winnipeg 1
Colorado 5 Minnesota 1
Calgary 1 Edmonton 0
Arizona 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)
---
AHL
W-B/Scranton 5 Charlotte 2
Rockford 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
San Diego 2 San Antonio 1
---
NBA
Indiana 101 Philadelphia 98
Minnesota 116 Washington 111
Dallas 110 New York 97
Oklahoma City 119 Atlanta 107
Toronto 116 Brooklyn 102
L.A. Clippers 112 Chicago 106
New Orleans 119 Charlotte 115
San Antonio 108 Orlando 72
Utah 110 Detroit 79
Cleveland 129 Phoenix 107
L.A. Lakers 112 Denver 103
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Ontario, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
