Southampton hires Mark Hughes as new manager

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Southampton has hired Mark Hughes as its new manager, hoping he can help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club said Wednesday that Hughes signed a contract until the end of the season. He replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was fired on Monday after a run of just one win in 17 league games left the club in 17th place, one point above the drop zone.

Hughes was fired from fellow relegation struggler Stoke earlier this season, but the former Blackburn, Manchester City and Fulham manager said he is confident he can help Southampton stay up.