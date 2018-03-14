Titans G Spain getting highest performance-based pay payout

NEW YORK — Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain will receive the highest payout from the NFL's $134.16 million performance-based pay program.

The league announced Wednesday that Spain, a 2015 undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, will get $489,782. Spain played in 14 games last season, starting all of them. He played in 85.71 per cent of Tennessee's offensive plays, as well as 13.08 per cent of the special teams plays, while earning the league minimum salary for a player with two credited seasons, $617,000.

Next on the list is Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer, who will get $466,065, and Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, who will receive $457,440.

Under this program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down.

