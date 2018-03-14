Titans G Spain getting highest performance-based pay payout
NEW YORK — Tennessee Titans guard Quinton Spain will receive the highest payout from the NFL's $134.16 million performance-based pay program.
The league announced Wednesday that Spain, a 2015 undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, will get $489,782. Spain played in 14 games last season, starting all of them. He played in 85.71
Next on the list is Falcons guard Wes Schweitzer, who will get $466,065, and Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills, who will receive $457,440.
Under this program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down.
