Tottenham expects striker Kane back in training next month
LONDON — Tottenham says Harry Kane should be back in training next month after injuring his right ankle, easing concerns about the striker's fitness for England at the World Cup.
The Premier League club says preliminary assessments show Kane damaged lateral ligaments.
Kane was injured in a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday. Tottenham says Kane is "expected to return to first team training next month."
Kane will miss England's friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy later this month.
