WHL: Howden and Halbgewachs help Warriors top Raiders in 2-1 shootout

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brett Howden and Jayden Halbgewachs scored in the shootout as the Moose Jaw Warriors topped the Prince Albert Raiders 2-1

Vince Loschiavo scored for the Warriors (52-15-3) in regulation time and Brody Willms made 27 saves in net.

Nikita Krivokrasov had the only goal for the Raiders (32-25-12), while Ian Scott turned away 36 shots.

Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BLADES 3

BRANDON, Man. — Ty Lewis put away the winner 6:59 into the third period as the Wheat Kings down Saskatoon.

Linden McCorrister, Marcus Sekundiak, Schael Higson and Evan Weinger chipped in for Brandon (38-27-5).

Logan Christensen, Max Gerlach and Eric Florchuk supplied the offence for the Blades (32-33-4).

---

HITMEN 3 TIGERS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Riley Stotts had the power-play winner at the 13:01 mark of the third period as Calgary beat the Tigers.

Tristen Nielsen and Conner Chaulk also scored for the Hitmen (22-36-11).

Dylan MacPherson scored for Medicine Hat (35-27-8).

---

OIL KINGS 5 HURRICANES 1

EDMONTON — Trey Fix-Wolansky scored and added three assists to lead the Oil Kings past Lethbridge.

Nick Bowman, Colton Kehler, Conner McDonald and Tomas Soustal rounded out the attack for Edmonton (21-41-8).

Jadon Joseph scored for the Hurricanes (32-31-6).

---

AMERICANS 4 SILVERTIPS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Michael Rasmussen, Morgan Geekie and Riley Sawchuk all scored as Tri-City reeled off three unanswered goals to down Everett.

Jake Bean opened scoring for the Americans (36-24-9).

Matt Fonteyne and Garrett Pilon replied for the Silvertips (45-20-5).