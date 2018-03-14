Wild lose Spurgeon for at least a month to hamstring tear

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon will miss a minimum of four weeks due to a partial tear of his right hamstring, a big blow to a team trying to maintain control of a playoff spot.

The Wild announced the news Wednesday, after Spurgeon was hurt against Colorado Tuesday. They recalled forward Zack Mitchell and defenceman Ryan Murphy from the AHL, in advance of their game on Friday against Vegas.