After Mexico series win, Toronto FC turns attention to familiar rival in Montreal
TORONTO — Fresh from its Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal win over Mexico's Tigres, Toronto FC turns its attention to a more familiar foe this weekend in the Montreal Impact.
Toronto has some injury concerns. Defenders Justin Morrow and Chris Mavinga had to leave the Tigres game early. Midfielder Victor Vazquez has also been dealing with a back injury.
Listed as day-to-day with a calf issue, Morrow was walking gingerly Thursday. Mavinga was said to be doing better, described as "very probable" for the Saturday game in Montreal. Coach Greg Vanney says Mavinga's injury is in the "potential sports hernia area."
Vazquez is also improving but Vanney may well look to keep him off the unforgiving artificial turf at Olympic Stadium.
