Center stage: NHL contenders go deep down the middle
A linesman orders Sean Couturier out of the faceoff circle and Claude Giroux shrugs before stepping in and winning the draw.
"He's one of the best in the league at faceoffs," Couturier said of Giroux, who ranks third in the NHL. "When you start with the puck, it's a huge part of the game."
Beyond just controlling faceoffs, having depth at
The flexibility gives teams potentially game-altering matchups with the playoffs coming up in a month.
"You can never have enough
Crucial faceoffs, injuries and defensive-zone coverage are many of the reasons to load up on
The Penguins won the 2009 Stanley Cup going with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jordan Staal and Max Talbot down the middle and captured it the past two years with Crosby, Malkin, Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen. The free agent departures of Bonino and Cullen left a void that Pittsburgh filled by trading for Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan to again look like a championship contender.
"To have the depth that we have at this point at the
It's also a strength of the Eastern Conference-leading Lightning, who are overflowing with
"I can get a can't-miss matchup," Toronto coach Mike Babcock said. "You're not scared of any matchup as time goes on."
It's all about the matchups in the arms race that is the absurd Central Division. It wasn't good enough that the Central-leading Predators had Ryan Johansen, signed Bonino last summer and traded for Kyle Turris in November; they welcomed
The Jets acquired
"We'll be putting two
It's an increasingly popular strategy. The Flyers are vying for the league lead in faceoffs, handling the early-season crackdown on faceoff violations and compensating for a young, mostly unproven
"Being strong up the middle is important," coach Dave Hakstol said. "That's the backbone of every line, so to have guys that are comfortable in that spot I think is important. Playing down low in your zone — there's so much switching and interchanging that goes on from the wing to that down-low position in coverage, having somebody that's comfortable being down there I think is a benefit, as well."
"We get a read off each other," said Couturier, a leading candidate for the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward. "It's about chemistry and trying to trust each other out there. Guys can fill in different roles and it's nice and it helps the team. That's what you kind of want from having so many centermen is you want to fill in each other's roles."
Having extra
"There's a real quick adjustment to going from
Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno
More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey