Extra police and security for West Ham's next home game

LONDON — West Ham will introduce tighter safety and security measures for its next home game following the crowd trouble that marred last Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Burnley at the London Stadium.

The London Stadium Safety Advisory Group said in a statement Thursday that a small minority of spectators had "caused an unprecedented level of disorder...which would have been almost impossible for any security team to manage".

"Whilst some issues in the security regime were identified it is recognised that the operation was stretched significantly by the scale and volume of incidents," the group said. "In response a series of measures will be introduced for the next fixture including increased stewarding, enhanced pitch security and a significantly larger police presence."

West Ham's next home game is against fellow relegation candidate Southampton on March 31.

Burnley had gone ahead early in the second half when a fan ran on to the pitch and was left unchallenged until West Ham captain Mark Noble intervened and shoved him to the ground.

As that supporter ran back toward the stands, another two came on and were eventually led away by defender James Collins.

It was Burnley's second goal that proved the final straw for hundreds of fans, who charged along the concourse between the tiers of the stadium to gather underneath the directors' box to chant 'Sack the board" and "You destroyed our club".