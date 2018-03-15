Garret Sparks perfect as Toronto Marlies blank Laval Rocket 4-0
TORONTO — Garret Sparks stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies shut out the Laval Rocket 4-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Vincent LoVerde had a pair of goals as Toronto (43-16-2) won its fourth straight. Colin Greening and Richard Clune also scored.
Michael McNiven made 22 saves for Laval (23-32-8), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Marlies went 1 for 5 on the power play and Laval was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.
