OHL Roundup: Nick Suzuki with hat trick, Owen Sound beats Windsor 9-2

Nick Suzuki had a hat trick and Jonah Gadjovich scored once and set up two others as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Windsor Spitfires 9-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mitchell Russell, Maksim Sushko, Daylon Groulx, Ethan Szypula and Marino Moro also scored for the Attack (37-22-8), who are 5-0-1 in their last six.

Mathew MacDougall and Jake Smith found the back of the net for the Spitfires (30-30-6), who are on a three-game slide.

Olivier Lafreniere made 17 saves for Owen Sound. Michael DiPietro allowed four goals on 21 shots in 29:14 of work before giving way to Brock Baier, who stopped 16-of-21 shots the rest of the way.

Owen Sound went 2 for 3 on the power play while Windsor failed to score on its only chance with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 5 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Struthers had two goals and an assist as North Bay dealt the Petes their eighth straight loss.

Jake Henderson, Brad Chenier and Luke Burghardt also scored for the Battalion (30-26-10). Christian Propp made 31 saves for the victory.

Logan DeNoble was the lone scorer for Peterborough (22-38-6), which got 20 saves from Dylan Wells.

---

67'S 5 COLTS 4 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Noel Hoefenmayer scored 34 seconds into overtime and Travis Barron struck twice in regulation as Ottawa beat the Colts to snap a five-game slide.

Tye Felhaber had a goal and three helpers and Carter Robertson also scored for the 67's (29-28-9). Olivier Tremblay turned away 34 shots for the win.

Aaron Luchuk had a pair of goals as Zachary Magwood and Dmitry Sokolov added the other Barrie (40-21-5) goals. Leo Lazarev made 28 saves in a losing cause.

---

ICEDOGS 3 BULLDOGS 2 (OT)

St. CATHARINES, Ont. — Johnny Corneil scored at 2:30 of overtime and Stephen Dhillon made 41 saves as Niagara edged Hamilton for its fifth win in a row.

Ben Jones and Oliver Castleman also scored for the IceDogs (33-23-10).

Nicolas Mattinen and MacKenzie Entwistle replied for the Bulldogs (42-18-7). Kaden Fulcher turned away 25 shots in defeat.

---