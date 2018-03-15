Oilers sign forward Kirill Maksimov to three-year entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Kirill Maksimov to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old from Moscow has 73 points (33 goals, 40 assists) and a plus-17 rating in 59 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara Ice Dogs this season.

Maksimov, a six-foot-two, 193-pound forward, won a bronze medal with Russia at the 2017 Under 18 World Men's Hockey Championship. He also played at the 2016 Under 18 World Men's Hockey Championship as an underaged player.