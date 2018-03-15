Predators forward Calle Jarnkrok out rest of regular season

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators say forward Calle Jarnkrok will miss the rest of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

The Predators updated Jarnkrok's status Thursday .

Jarnkrok was hurt Tuesday night in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg when checked by Jets forward Andrew Copp during the third period. Jarnkrok went to the locker room and was seen wearing a sling around his right arm leaving the arena.

The forward had tied his career-high with 16 goals and already has a career-high 35 points ranking eighth on the Predators in points.

The Predators went into Thursday night's game at Arizona leading the Central Division by eight points over Winnipeg.

