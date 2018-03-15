Robinson ready to help lift Bears, says knee will be fine

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Allen Robinson sees no reason he can't regain the form that made him a Pro Bowl receiver and help energize the Chicago Bears.

He says there are "no questions" in his mind as he works his way back after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last year's opener with Jacksonville.

Robinson says he will "most definitely" be "fully cleared" for training camp. He's looking forward to playing for new coach Matt Nagy, catching passes from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and lifting a stagnant passing game.

Robinson was one of five free agent acquisitions introduced Thursday along with former Philadelphia tight end Trey Burton, Atlanta receiver Taylor Gabriel, Miami kicker Cody Parkey and New Orleans backup quarterback Chase Daniel.

