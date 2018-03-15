Southgate says England should go to World Cup in Russia
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — England coach Gareth Southgate says his team should go to the World Cup in Russia despite blaming the country for poisoning a former spy in Britain.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered politicians and royals not to attend the World Cup after former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious after being exposed to a nerve agent.
But the government has not ordered the national soccer team to boycott the June 14-July 15 soccer tournament.
Southgate says it's a "serious matter" and "developing very quickly." But based on the briefings he has received, he says "we are preparing to go to the World Cup. There is no doubt in my mind that is what we should be doing."
England's World Cup campaign opens against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion
-
Investigation reveals man slipped from third-storey balcony while evading Halifax police
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Man to appear in Ajax court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed