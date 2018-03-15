Star Canadian winger DTH van der Merwe returns to Glasgow Warriors

GLASOW, Scotland — Star winger DTH van der Merwe, Canada's all-time leading try-scorer, has re-joined the Glasgow Warriors.

Van der Merwe, who also holds the Glasgow try-scoring record, spent six seasons with the Warriors from 2009 until 2015, before moving to the Scarlets and most recently Newcastle Falcons.

The 31-year-old's deal with Glasgow runs until May 2020.

During his previous spell at the PRO14 club, van der Merwe scored 43 tries in 96 appearances. He also had 19 tries in 41 appearances in two years with the Scarlets in Wales.

"He's a real quality finisher and obviously he's been a massive performer with Glasgow in the past and he moved to the Scarlets where they had success pretty quickly as well and he was a big part of that success at both clubs," said Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

Van de Merwe, who was born in South Africa before moving to Canada as a teenager, has 32 tries in 51 appearance for Canada.