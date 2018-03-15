Stray cat could prompt Besiktas Champions League fine
NYON, Switzerland — A stray cat could lead to Besiktas being fined by UEFA.
European soccer's governing body said Thursday that the Turkish club had been charged for "insufficient organization" of Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Bayern Munich.
Play was briefly held up early in the second half when the ginger cat wandered on to the pitch.
Referee Michael Oliver of England picked up the ball until the cat jumped away over the advertising boards.
Besiktas has also been charged after fans threw objects during Bayern's 3-1 win. The case will be heard by UEFA's disciplinary panel on May 31.
Bayern advanced to the quarterfinals 8-1 on aggregate.
