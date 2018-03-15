Tiger Woods makes another strong start at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods was out-of-bounds by inches and holed a 70-foot birdie putt, all part an entertaining morning at Bay Hill that left him one shot behind former PGA champion Jimmy Walker in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Walker wasn't even planning to be at Bay Hill except that he mixed up the dates for a trip to Augusta National. He took the lead among the early starters by holing out with a wedge for eagle on the 18th hole for a 67.
Woods bounced back from a double bogey on No. 3 after a wayward drive. He made a pair of birdies on the par 5s and then made his long putt for a 68. Patrick Reed and Byeong Hun An also were at 68.
