Tyrod Taylor not interested in being "bridge" QB for Browns

CLEVELAND — Tyrod Taylor has no plans to be anything other than Cleveland's starting quarterback — for years.

Acquired last week in a trade with Buffalo, Taylor was introduced on Thursday by the Browns and asked if he minded being a "bridge" quarterback while the team grooms a young QB to be selected in this year's NFL draft.

"I'm a quarterback," said Taylor, who helped the Bills end a long playoff drought last season. "As far as a bridge, hopefully I'm helping bridge this team to a Super Bowl. That's the plan."

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Taylor is the team's starter going forward and there is "no competition" for the job.

Taylor was joined at a news conference by wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a three-time Pro Bowler obtained last week by new Browns general manager John Dorsey.

The Browns officially signed seven free agents, including running back Carlos Hyde.

