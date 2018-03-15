UEFA charges Roma for ballboy's timewasting late in game

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA says it charged Roma for timewasting by a ballboy during its Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The boy was pushed over an advertising board by Shakhtar Donetsk player Facundo Ferreira after delaying returning the ball late in Roma's 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Players from both teams clashed and Ferreira was shown a yellow card. He apologized on Wednesday on Shakhtar's Twitter account.

UEFA says the case relates to disciplinary rules governing ethical conduct and sportsmanship by all club staff.

Roma is also charged for fans lighting and throwing fireworks, and will be judged on May 31.