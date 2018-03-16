6N: Bastareaud not looking to captain France long-term

CARDIFF, Wales — Mathieu Bastareaud says he has no long-term ambition to captain France.

The powerhouse Toulon centre received the reins for the last round of the Six Nations after Guilhem Guirado was injured in the win against England last weekend.

If the Tricolors beat Wales in Cardiff on Saturday for the first time in eight years, they could finish second after starting the championship with losses to Ireland and Scotland.

"I was never good at giving long speeches," Bastareaud said at the captain's run on Friday.

"Guilhem's the captain, I am there to help out. I am not thinking long-term about this.

"I am not going to overplay my role. If I feel I have to speak, I will speak.

"I'm not there to pass on lots of information, flood the players in a sea of words, because when I was a player that was overwhelming.

"What I will try to do is say the right thing at the right moment, and sometimes there is not even a need to speak, just give a look, make a gesture or friendly tap."

Despite his lack of ambition for the role, the captaincy still marks a career highlight for Bastareaud.

He made his debut in 2009, but in the interim wasn't capped for a combined five years for a variety of reasons.

The elevation of Jacques Brunel as coach in December brought Bastareaud back from out of the cold.

"There is a lot of pride and nostalgia," he said. "I remember when I first started rugby in Creteil. It has been a long road since 1995.