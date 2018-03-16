Andy Friend to be replaced as Australia's Sevens coach

SYDNEY, Australia — Rugby Australia said Friday that Andy Friend will be replaced as the Australian men's sevens coach in July after 18 months in the job.

It said Friend unsuccessfully applied for a new contract, with the former ACT Brumbies coach's successor to be named on Monday.

Australian media reported that Australian women's sevens coach Tim Walsh was a likely replacement after Walsh announced in January he would step down after next month's Commonwealth Games and said he was interested in the men's coaching job.

Walsh led Australia's women's team to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.