AP source: Hellickson, Nats agree to minor league deal

A person familiar with the deal says right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Hellickson, who turns 31 on April 8, would get a $2 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster and would have a chance to make an additional $4 million in performance bonuses.

He was 8-11 with a 5.43 ERA last year in 30 starts for Philadelphia and Baltimore, which acquired him July 28. Hellickson was 2-6 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts with the Orioles.

Washington's fifth-starter slot is uncertain in a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Tanner Roark.

