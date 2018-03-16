Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to reach T20 tri-series final

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Mahmudullah Riyad smashed a six off the second-to-last delivery for Bangladesh to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets on Friday and qualify for the Twenty20 tri-series final.

Tournament host Sri Lanka will miss the party. Bangladesh will face India in the final on Sunday.

Bangladesh needed 12 off the last four balls and nearly left the field after protesting that the umpires did not award them a no ball.

However, when play resumed, Mahmudullah scored the runs from the next three deliveries.

Bangladesh won the toss, made Sri Lanka bat first, and the host tallied 159-7.

Kusal Perera top-scored with 61 off 40 deliveries, and Thisara Perera made 58.