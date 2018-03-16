Bears agree to 1-year deals with O'Donnell, Brown, Bray

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have agreed to one-year contracts with punter Pat O'Donnell, tight end Daniel Brown and quarterback Tyler Bray.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2014, O'Donnell is their all-time leader with a 44.9-yard career gross average. He averaged a franchise-record 47 yards per punt last season, with 27 of 87 inside the 20.

Brown has 29 catches for 253 yards since joining the Bears in October 2016. Bray figures to back up Mitchell Trubisky and newcomer Chase Daniel after spending five seasons in Kansas City. New Bears coach Matt Nagy was his quarterbacks coach and offensive co-ordinator with the Chiefs.

The Bears announced the moves Friday.

