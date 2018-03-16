Brazil's Luis could miss World Cup after leg fracture

MADRID — Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has a leg fracture that could stop him going to the World Cup in Russia.

Atletico Madrid said Friday that Luis sustained the injury to his left leg in the second half of the Spanish team's 5-1 rout at Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League round-of-16 match on Thursday.

The club did not say how long Luis will be sidelined. Similar injuries have required at least six weeks of recovery time and longer if surgery is required.

The 32-year-old Luis was called up by Brazil coach Tite for friendlies against Russia in Moscow on March 23 and against Germany in Berlin on March 27. Brazil's first game at the World Cup is against Switzerland on June 17.

Luis was injured while trying to prevent Lokomotiv forward Eder taking a shot from inside the area in the 60th minute. He successfully cleared the ball but his leg was hit from behind.

Luis left the field on a stretcher and tests Friday in Madrid confirmed the fracture in his lower leg.

Atletico advanced 8-1 on aggregate after the victory in Russia.

