Brewer scores 22 to help Thunder beat Clippers 121-113

OKLAHOMA CITY — Corey Brewer scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-113 on Friday night.

Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his 22th triple-double of the season and the 101st of his career. Paul George scored 19 points and Steven Adams added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder, who swept all three games from the Clippers this season. George played through a pelvic strain and Adams had a left hip contusion.

Oklahoma City, one of several teams in the race for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, won its fifth straight and clinched a winning season. It was the start of a difficult closing stretch against mostly teams in playoff contention.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points and Austin Rivers added 23 for the Clippers.

Brewer and Adams carried the load in the first half, scoring 14 points each to help the Thunder take a 63-56 lead.

Terrance Ferguson got a 3-pointer to rattle in early in the fourth quarter to give the Thunder a 94-87 lead. He later caught a pass in midair around his waist, and then kicked his legs out and hesitated before making a reverse layup to bump the lead to 96-88.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound in the fourth quarter. His mid-range jumper gave the Thunder a 116-107 lead and forced a Clippers timeout, and Oklahoma City maintained control from there.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Reserve G Jawun Evans played his college ball at Oklahoma State. He finished with two assists and did not score in 8:59. ... C DeAndre Jordan was called for a technical foul late in the second quarter. ... Austin Rivers was issued a technical foul in the third quarter.

Thunder: Westbrook notched his 100th career triple-double Tuesday in Atlanta. He got a standing ovation in his first home game since the achievement. ... Oklahoma City included Tom Benson, the New Orleans Pelicans owner who died Thursday, in its pregame prayer. ... Brewer tied a career high with six steals.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Thunder: Play at the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

___

___