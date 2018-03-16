Calgary's Koe sits second in pool at Elite 10 curling tournament

WINNIPEG — Calgary's Kevin Koe earned two straight victories Friday at the Grand Slam of Curling's Elite 10 curling tournament.

Koe beat Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 1-up in the morning draw, then downed Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 2-up in the afternoon.

Koe's six points had him second in Pool B behind Winnipeg's Mike McEwen with one round-robin match remaining Friday — against Olympic gold medallist John Shuster of the United States.

Earlier in the day, McEwen became the first skip to lock up a playoff berth, beating Jacobs 1-up to earn his third regulation victory. McEwen leads Pool B with nine points.

John Epping of Toronto topped Pool A with six points while Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., was right behind him with five points.

The Elite 10 features match play rules where teams compete to win the most ends per game.