Calvin Pickard with 28 saves, Marlies beat Senators 3-1 for fifth straight win
BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Calvin Pickard made 28 saves as the Toronto Marlies won their fifth game in a row, beating the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Justin Holl and Josh Ketner had second-period goals for the Marlies (44-16-2) while Ben Smith added one late in the third period.
Ben Sexton kept the Senators (23-36-5) from being blanked with a goal midway through the third to cut Toronto's lead to 2-1.
Belleville's Marcus Hogberg stopped 33-of-36 shots in a losing cause.
Both teams went 1 for 5 on the power play.
