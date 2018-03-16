Sports

Champions League quarterfinals draw

NYON, Switzerland — Draw Friday for the quarterfinals of the Champions League:

First-leg games, April 3-4

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Manchester City (England)

Second-leg games, April 10-11

Roma (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Manchester City (England) vs. Liverpool (England)

