Champions League quarterfinals draw
A
A
Share via Email
NYON, Switzerland — Draw Friday for the quarterfinals of the Champions League:
___
First-leg games, April 3-4
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Roma (Italy)
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Manchester City (England)
___
Second-leg games, April 10-11
Roma (Italy) vs. Barcelona (Spain)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Sevilla (Spain)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)
Manchester City (England) vs. Liverpool (England)