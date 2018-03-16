Chiefs sign veteran QB Henne to back up Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Dolphins and Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne to a two-year contract on Friday, giving them a veteran backup for new starter Patrick Mahomes II.

The 32-year-old Henne was a second-round pick of Miami in 2008, and went on to start 31 games for the Dolphins. He appeared in 31 games and started 22 over the past five seasons in Jacksonville.

Henne is 18-35 as a starter, and his passing numbers are modest by any standard. But he still gives the Chiefs the kind of veteran backup they wanted for Mahomes, a second-year pro who is taking the starting job following the off-season trade of Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins.

Mahomes dazzled in his only start in Week 17, making the Chiefs comfortable dealing Smith away.

