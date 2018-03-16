Chris Terry's three-point effort leads Laval over Utica 4-2
UTICA, N.Y. — Chris Terry had a goal and two assists as the Laval Rocket avoided a fourth straight loss with a 4-2 win over the Utica Comets on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Kerby Rychel, Niki Petti and Eric Gelinas also scored for the Rocket (24-32-8), who got a 30-save outing from Zachary Fucale.
Cam Darcy and Tony Cameranesi supplied the offence for the Comets (30-22-10). Thatcher Demko stopped 19-of-23 shots in defeat.
Laval went 3 for 6 on the power play while Utica failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.
