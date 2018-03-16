Eugenio Suarez, Reds agree to $66 million, 7-year contract

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $66 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2025 that if exercised would make the deal worth $79 million over eight years.

The deal announced Friday supersedes the $3.75 million, one-year contract the 26-year-old was awarded when he lost his salary arbitration case last month. The team option is for $15 million with a $2 million buyout.

Cincinnati obtained Suarez from Detroit in December 2014 as part of the trade that sent right-hander Alfredo Simon to the Tigers. Suarez hit .260 last season and set career bests with 26 homers, 82 RBIs and .828 OPS. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020 season.

Suarez has a .258 average with 64 homers and 223 RBIs in four major league seasons.

___