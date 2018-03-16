Fans delayed getting into Air Canada Centre after police investigation
The Air Canada Centre, which has been sold out for the last 170 Raptors games, was slow to fill up Friday after a police investigation.
The Raptors tweeted prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks that Gates 5 and 6 of the Air Canada Centre were closed "as a precaution until further notice as police investigate a suspicious package near York Street."
Toronto Police also tweeted about the investigation, saying that the area west of Air Canada Centre, including Maple Leaf Square where fans typically congregate during playoff games for the Raptors and Maple Leafs, was closed to traffic.
Social media photos showed a crowd of fans waiting to get into the NBA game.
