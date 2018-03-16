Fed Cup: Australia hosts Netherlands at Wollongong in April

SYDNEY, Australia — Tennis Australia said Friday that Wollongong, south of Sydney, will host Australia's Fed Cup World Group playoff against the Netherlands on April 21-22.

The match will be played indoors on a hard court at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre.

Australia, which leads the head-to-head matches with the Netherlands 8-2, will be looking to return to the World Group for the first time since 2015. Australia beat Ukraine 3-2 at home in the first round in February.