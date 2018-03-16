Host Sweden wins Alpine team event at World Cup ski finals

ARE, Sweden — Olympic slalom champions Frida Hansdotter and Andre Myhrer powered host Sweden to victory in the team event at the World Cup finals on Friday.

Anna Swenn Larsson, Hansdotter, and Myhrer earned the points as Sweden beat Germany 3-1 in the final.

Myhrer clinched it when Julien Lizeroux went out midway down in the final heat of the parallel event.

Germany beat Austria for third by 0.30 seconds after the small final ended 2-2.

Switzerland, which won this event at the Pyeongchang Olympics last month, was beaten by Sweden in the first round.

Only eight teams competed in the event, with the United States not entered.

Each team consisted of at least two men and two women.