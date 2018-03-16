Sports

John Elway says Case Keenum was his main man all along

Case Keenum, center, smiles as he holds up his new jersey as John Elway, left, general manager of the Denver Broncos, and head coach Vance Joseph look on during a news conference to introduce Keenum as the new starting quarterback of the team at the organization's headquarters Friday, March 16, 2018, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kirk Cousins was the unquestioned jewel of this year's free agent quarterback class in just about everyone's mind but John Elway's.

The Denver Broncos general manager declared, "we got our guy, we got the guy that was our target," at quarterback Case Keenum's introductory news conference Friday.

Even so, several stars on Denver's roster, including Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., and Emmanuel Sanders, had issued public pleas for Cousins, who signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Keenum, who signed a two-year, $36 million deal with Denver, brushed aside that fawning over Cousins.

Keenum said, "I applaud those guys for wanting to make their team better. I want guys that want their team to be great, that want to do everything they can to help the team. So, no, it's not awkward to me at all."

